Austin FC, USWNT tickets go on sale Thursday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets to the first six Austin FC home games, as well as the U.S. Women’s National Team match against Nigeria, go on sale Thursday morning.

Technically the USWNT is offering a pre-sale Thursday starting at 10 a.m., but anyone can join the pre-sale by signing up for a free membership at ussoccer.com. The wider general public sale is Saturday at 10 a.m., the final of six phases of sales across five days.

Austin FC single-match tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday and are expected to go fast. Members who pay to join the Oak Collective waitlist can grab pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m.

These are for the first six matches of the season, including the home opener on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

See y'all at @Q2Stadium this summer. 👀



Tickets for our first 6 home matches of the year will go on sale Thursday at 11 AM CT at https://t.co/MZ4kzr5z0i. Pre-sale for the Oak Collective Waitlist will take place on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/pPa4PKwNCk — Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 25, 2021

Austin FC announced on Monday that there will not be any capacity restrictions for home games as vaccinations have helped significantly diminish the COVID-19 threat in the Austin area. Therefore, expect a raucous 20,500 fans at each match with the stadium at 100% capacity.