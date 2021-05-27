Austin FC, USWNT tickets go on sale Thursday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets to the first six Austin FC home games, as well as the U.S. Women’s National Team match against Nigeria, go on sale Thursday morning.
Technically the USWNT is offering a pre-sale Thursday starting at 10 a.m., but anyone can join the pre-sale by signing up for a free membership at ussoccer.com. The wider general public sale is Saturday at 10 a.m., the final of six phases of sales across five days.
Austin FC single-match tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday and are expected to go fast. Members who pay to join the Oak Collective waitlist can grab pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m.
These are for the first six matches of the season, including the home opener on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.
Austin FC announced on Monday that there will not be any capacity restrictions for home games as vaccinations have helped significantly diminish the COVID-19 threat in the Austin area. Therefore, expect a raucous 20,500 fans at each match with the stadium at 100% capacity.