Believe it or not, the Verde and Black will be back in action later this month. Austin FC announced the Club’s preseason schedule for 2023 that will begin January 21.

After the historic 2022 campaign that saw Austin FC surge into the Western Conference Finals, expectations will be high at Q2 Stadium. The team’s first time playing at home in the new year will be Saturday February 4 against El Paso Locomotive FC. Both of Austin’s home preseason matches will be held at St. David’s Performance Center.

The full preseason schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 21 against Philadelphia Union at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Friday, Jan. 27 against FC Cincinnati at Walter C. Campbell Park in Clearwater, Florida.

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC at St. David’s Performance Center.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Louisville City FC at St. David’s Performance Center.

The regular season for the Verde and Black opens Saturday, February 25 as they’ll host St. Louis City SC at Q2 Stadium. Austin FC had their players report Friday for physical evaluations ahead of the first full day of training Monday, January 9 at St. David’s Performance Center.

Both teams Austin will host in the preseason are of the USL. El Paso Locomotive FC and Louisville City FC were the championship sides in the last USL season.

In the release announcing the preseason slate, Austin FC stated that the team will play ‘at least four preseason matches.’ Last season, the team announced in late January an additional preseason match to be played days later.