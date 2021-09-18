Austin FC tries to snap 4-game losing streak — what to know before kickoff

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi, front, takes a shot on goal while defended by Los Angeles FC midfielder Daniel Crisostomo, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Driussi was called off-sides on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three months after facing Austin FC in its Q2 Stadium home debut, San Jose returns to Austin for the final time this season.

Austin and San Jose played to a 0-0 draw in that June 19 home opener. They’ll reunite Saturday at 7 p.m. as two teams near the bottom of the Major League Soccer Western Conference standings. You can watch the game on the CW Austin.

San Jose enters this road contest in 11th place in the standings with 27 points. Austin remains at the bottom of the standings with 19 points in 24 games. Verde is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Austin will have to contain Eduardo Lopez who netted a hat trick against Real Salt Lake.

Last time out, Austin couldn’t find an equalizer Wednesday against Los Angeles FC. Verde scored for the first time in the third meeting between the two teams, but lost 2-1 after a LA FC goal in the 81st minute.

How to watch

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin)

English Language: 
Watch: The CW Austin
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language: 
Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where is Austin FC in the MLS Western Conference standings?

RankTeamPointsGamesWinLossTie
1Sporting Kansas City46251357
2Seattle Sounders45231346
3Colorado43231247
4LA Galaxy38241185
5Portland342410104
6Real Salt Lake3324996
7Los Angeles FC3324996
8Minnesota3123887
9Vancouver2923788
10FC Dallas27256109
11San Jose2724699
12Houston Dynamo232541011
13Austin FC19245154

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Sept. 18 vs. San Jose
  • Sept. 26 vs. LA Galaxy
  • Sept. 29 at Colorado
  • Oct. 2 vs. Real Salt Lake
  • Oct. 16 vs. Minnesota

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss