Austin FC tries to snap 4-game losing streak — what to know before kickoff

Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi, front, takes a shot on goal while defended by Los Angeles FC midfielder Daniel Crisostomo, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Driussi was called off-sides on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three months after facing Austin FC in its Q2 Stadium home debut, San Jose returns to Austin for the final time this season.

Austin and San Jose played to a 0-0 draw in that June 19 home opener. They’ll reunite Saturday at 7 p.m. as two teams near the bottom of the Major League Soccer Western Conference standings. You can watch the game on the CW Austin.

San Jose enters this road contest in 11th place in the standings with 27 points. Austin remains at the bottom of the standings with 19 points in 24 games. Verde is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Austin will have to contain Eduardo Lopez who netted a hat trick against Real Salt Lake.

Last time out, Austin couldn’t find an equalizer Wednesday against Los Angeles FC. Verde scored for the first time in the third meeting between the two teams, but lost 2-1 after a LA FC goal in the 81st minute.

How to watch

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin)

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where is Austin FC in the MLS Western Conference standings?