Austin FC travels to Vancouver to avenge home loss — what to know before kickoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC heads to Vancouver for the first time in its young MLS tenure, looking for three critical points in the Western Conference playoff race. Verde is looking to avenge an Aug. 18 loss in Austin, when the Whitecaps stole the three points with two second half goals.

On paper, Austin should have an opportunity for success. Austin is in 12th place in the conference, sitting on 19 points. Vancouver has 26 points, which is good for ninth place.

You can watch the game live on the CW Austin Saturday at 6 p.m.

Vancouver’s Brian White scored the game winner in Austin three weeks ago off a counter attack in the 74th minute, spoiling an Alex Ringer header into goal in the first half.

Last week, Austin FC scored three goals, but couldn’t dig themselves out of a hole against FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium. Ultimately, Austin FC lost 5-3 to its rivals from North Texas.

How to watch Austin FC at Vancouver

Austin FC at Vancouver

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: BC Place (Vancouver)

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language:

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

How to find the CW Austin