AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is shipping defender Nick Lima to New England for up to $300,000 in general allocation money, the club announced Monday.

Lima has been on the Verde and Black roster since its inception in 2021 and has made a franchise-record 104 appearances in all competitions over the past three seasons. In return for Lima, Austin is guaranteed $275,000 in allocation money with an additional $25,000 available “if certain conditions are met,” the club said.

“We’re grateful to Nick for everything he contributed during his time in Austin, and as one of the Club’s original players, he’ll always be an important part of its history,” Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell said. “We wish him and his family all the best in New England.”

Lima scored one goal and had 13 assists in his career for Austin FC.

The Major League Soccer trade window opened Monday with free agency to begin Wednesday. Columbus won the MLS Cup with a 2-1 win over LAFC on Saturday.

Borrell declined contract options for nine players in November, and a day after the MLS regular season ended, overhauled the club’s scouting and player personnel department.

The 2024 MLS regular season begins in late February.