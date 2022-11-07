AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Louis City SC is busy building its roster for its first year in Major League Soccer next season, and they just added midfielder Jared Stroud in a trade with Austin FC.

Austin FC announced the trade Monday in which Verde will receive $100,000 in general allocation money for the midfielder who played two seasons with the club.

Stroud scored a goal and notched four assists in 27 matches with Austin FC. He was selected in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft by Austin from the New York Red Bulls, and he’ll be reunited with his former coach. Bradley Carnell will be the head coach for St. Louis, and Stroud played three seasons in the Red Bulls organization with Carnell, two for Red Bulls II and the other for the big club before being drafted by Verde.

“We’d like to thank Jared for his contributions to the Club during its first two seasons, and we wish him all the best in the next stage of his career,” said Claudio Reyna, Austin FC’s sporting director.

Stroud is the 10th player on St. Louis’ roster as they work to put together its team for the inaugural season. He last played for Austin FC on July 13 when he came on as a sub against FC Dallas. His last start came exactly a year before he was traded on Nov. 7, 2021, in a 3-0 loss to the Portland Timbers to end the 2021 season.

According to the MLS Players Association salary guide, Stroud made $84,000 with Austin FC this season.

“He brings good experience in MLS and understands the way that we want to play on the field. We hope to see him have a quick transition within the team,” said Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis City SC’s sporting director. “We are pleased to add Jared to our squad.”