AUSTIN (KXAN) — Verde and Black is in the U.S. Open Cup for the first time this spring.

Austin FC will enter the competition in the tournament’s third round, and it will find out its opponent April 8. Third-round matches are scheduled for April 19-21.

The opening round of the tournament, the oldest national soccer tournament in the United States, takes place this week around the country. It hasn’t been staged since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 107th year of the tournament, which pits teams from all levels of professional and amateur soccer in the United States against each other.

“The Open Cup is an important part of the American soccer landscape, a unique tournament within American sports, and an opportunity for the Club to win its first major trophy,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC president. “We’re very excited to see the return of the U.S. Open Cup and for Austin FC to have a chance to play in this historic tournament for the first time.”

Austin FC’s opponent will come from a lower-level professional league from either the United Soccer League Championship or League One, National Independent Soccer Association or MLS Next. It could also come from an amateur league like USL League Two or the National Premier Soccer League.

Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 2-1 for the championship in 2019. Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff won the Open Cup championship three times in his playing days — 1998, 2000 and 2004.

Of the 103 teams in the tournament, 71 are professional. It’s an eight-round tournament and Austin FC will have to win six times to hoist the trophy. The tournament is played concurrently with the team’s Major League Soccer schedule.

The winner of the tournament qualifies for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League and wins $300,000. The championship match is scheduled for early September.

Austin FC is 2-1-1 in four MLS matches this season and is fourth in the Western Conference with seven points. Austin FC travels to PayPal Park on Saturday to take on the San Jose Earthquakes. The match begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on The CW Austin.