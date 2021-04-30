Austin FC to open ‘Verde Store’ at Q2 Stadium on Saturday

Tune in to KXAN News at 4:30 p.m. as anchor Sally Hernandez takes viewers on a tour of the first element of Q2 Stadium to open to fans.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s first home game isn’t until June 19, but soccer fans can get a taste of that experience starting Saturday, May 1. Austin FC plans to open up its Verde Store, the retail shop for all things Austin FC.

The multi-level store has more than 5,000 square feet of T-shirts, jerseys, hats and plenty of Yeti gear. It will be housed in the North building of Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC says the Verde Store will “feature Austin’s widest selection of Austin FC merchandise and co-branded products.” They’ll also occasionally launch new Yeti products from the store.

“The range and quality of products available within the Verde Store exemplify the growing excitement surrounding Austin FC,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in a statement.

Austin FC says the retail store will be open year-round. They hope to invoke Austin’s music scene and its creative community. When our Sally Hernandez toured the store Friday morning, a local artist was painting a scene that was a nod to the Live Musical Capital.

The store will also offer a range of limited edition and rotating team apparel that you can only get at the Verde Store.