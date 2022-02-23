Austin FC to launch new pregame show for every match on The CW Austin, KBVO this season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Austin FC’s return to The CW Austin and KBVO in its second season, the club is now “going to have a party” 30 minutes before every match.

The club announced it will produce and air a 30-minute pregame show for every regionally-televised match, and the club’s broadcaster said it’s going to be a fun one.

“Having a 30-minute pre-match show gives us even more time to show off the incredible matchday atmosphere at Q2 Stadium,” said Adrian Healey, the TV voice of the club and executive director of broadcast and content. “It’s also an opportunity to give fans a behind-the-scenes look, highlight KXAN stories on Austin FC and its players, as well as to welcome in guests from throughout the Club and community.”

Alongside Healey will be Michael Lahoud, Roger Valdivieso and Sonny Guadarrama. The show will “cover storylines on and off the pitch as well as match day experiences and offerings at Q2 Stadium, interviews with guests and more,” the club said.

Emmy Award-winning producer Laszlo Szele joins the club to help immediately elevate the show to a top-tier program, the club said.

“It’s a genuine honor to join such an experienced broadcast team, a Club with an unparalleled vision for success and a city that is already the envy of the league,” Szele said.

Austin FC kicks off the 2022 season in Q2 Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday against FC Cincinnati.