Austin FC to host Tigres UANL in July for first international friendly at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will host Liga MX and 2020 CONCACAF Champions League winner Club Tigres UANL for an international friendly on July 13 at Q2 Stadium, Austin FC announced Tuesday.

This will be Austin FC’s first international friendly in club history.

Austin FC says tickets to the 8 p.m. friendly match are included within season ticket memberships. Tickets will be offered to Oak Collective Waitlist Members as part of a presale on June 29 and to the general public on June 30.

“Tigres is a successful Liga MX Club that will bring a notable roster for their preseason in the U.S. It will be a great experience for fans and for our players. We look forward to hosting Tigres at Q2 Stadium,” Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said.

Tigres will play two additional matches against fellow Liga MX opponents during a tour of Texas. On July 7, Tigres will face Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas, followed by a July 10 matchup against Club América at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Austin FC is preparing for a full week of matches at Q2 Stadium this week. The U.S. Women’s National Team will open the stadium Wednesday with an exhibition against Nigeria at 8 p.m.

Austin FC will play its first-ever home game Saturday night against San Jose Earthquakes at 8 p.m. You can watch the game locally on the CW Austin.