Austin FC to host friendly match against Tigres UANL — how you can watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will host a friendly match against one of the most popular teams from Mexico on Tuesday, July 13 at Q2 Stadium.

Tigres UANL is an annual contender with a championship pedigree in Liga MX, Mexico’s top tier professional league. Tigres owns seven league championships, most recently winning a title in 2019.

The friendly with Tigres will certainly be a tough ticket around Q2 Stadium. You can watch the game live on KBVO at 8 p.m.

Austin FC is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night. Verde couldn’t bottle up its magic from the first win at Q2 Stadium and keep the momentum going against LA. ATX went goalless for the fourth time in five games.

Austin FC currently sports a 3-6-4 record, with 13 points in the MLS Western Conference standings — that’s good for 10th place.

About Tigres UANL

After winning Liga MX in 2019, Tigres dipped down the league standings during the 2020-21 season.

Tigres is making a tour of Texas for friendly matches, playing two additional matches against fellow Liga MX opponents before the regular season starts. Tigres drew 0-0 with Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara Wednesday at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas.

Tigres will face Club América at San Antonio’s Alamodome on July 10 before the game against Austin FC.

How to watch

Austin FC vs. Tigres UANL

When: Tuesday, July 13

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

Watch: KBVO