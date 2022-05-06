AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will take on top Mexican side C.F. Pachuca at Q2 Stadium, the club announced Friday.

It’s the third time in Austin FC’s two-year history they’ll take on a team from Liga MX, the highest division in Mexican soccer. C.F. Pachuca won Liga MX’s Clausura 2022 regular season with a 12-2-3 record and 38 points, five ahead of Tigres UANL (another Austin FC opponent in July 2021). The team finished third in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

The friendly is scheduled for 8 p.m., June 11. It’s nestled between two Major League Soccer regular-season matches against the LA Galaxy on May 29 and the Montreal Impact on June 18.

Tickets for the international friendly match are included in Austin FC season ticket packages. Those on the Oak Collective waitlist will have access to a presale at 10 a.m., May 9. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m., May 10.

Austin FC has yet to beat a Liga MX opponent, losing to Tigres UANL 3-1 and drawing against Atlas FC 1-1 in a 2022 match to prepare for the MLS season.