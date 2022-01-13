Austin FC to host Atlas FC for preseason match next month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will host Atlas FC at Q2 Stadium for a friendly preseason match next month, the team announced Thursday. The match will take place Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Atlas FC is a Mexican football club and the current Liga MX Apertura 2021 title-winner. The team took down Club León on penalty kicks in the final last December, claiming the club’s first Liga MX title since the 1950-1951 season.

“Austin FC is honored to host the defending Liga MX champions in Q2 Stadium, and we welcome the opportunity to continue showcasing the Austin soccer community to new audiences as we enter the 2022 season,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane in a news release.

Austin FC Season Ticket Members will gain access to the Atlas FC match as part of their membership. Members will have the Feb. 16 tickets uploaded to their SeatGeek accounts this Friday around 2 p.m., the same time tickets go on sale for the public online, Austin FC said.

Austin FC will open its second season with a home match against FC Cincinnati at Q2 Stadium at 5 p.m. on Feb 26.

