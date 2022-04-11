AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will take a short trip to face a Texas rival in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup next week.

The Verde and Black will travel down Interstate 35 for a midweek showdown with San Antonio FC Wednesday, April 20 at San Antonio’s Toyota Field. San Antonio plays in the United Soccer League Championship.

This will be Austin’s first appearance in the single-elimination American tournament, which pits teams from professional, semi-pro and amateur levels against each other.

ATXFC will need to win six matches to win the Open Cup. The winning club receives a trophy, $300,000 in prize money and a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

Austin is coming off a 1-0 win at home against Minnesota that pushed the club to fourth in the MLS Western Conference standings. Verde will be on the road this week, facing D.C. United Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CDT.