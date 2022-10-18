Austin FC hosts Real Sale Lake in the first round of the MLS playoffs Sunday at Q2 Stadium. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Sunday, two Texas MLS teams will face each other at Q2 Stadium in the Western Conference Semifinals, part of this year’s MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC and FC Dallas will kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. The match will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Those wanting to experience it in person will get the chance to snag tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Austin FC defeated Real Salt Lake Sunday 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 score at the end of extra time. Brad Stuver saved penalty kicks from RSL’s Andrew Brody and Braian Ojeda to help put Verde in the conference semifinals

This makes Austin FC the first team in MLS history to win four matches in a season where it trailed by multiple goals.

The winner of this Sunday’s match will advance to the Western Conference Final set for Oct. 30.