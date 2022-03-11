Austin FC takes hot streak to Portland — what to know before kickoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC faces its first road test of the season after starting the season scorching hot with two wins at home.

Granted, Verde defeated two of the bottom teams in the league in its first two games, but it did so in dominant fashion with 10 goals. Q2 Stadium was rocking as Austin’s offense moved the crowd into a frenzy with 5-0 and 5-1 wins over FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami.

Now, Austin has to generate its own energy with a surefire electric atmosphere awaiting at Providence Park in Portland this weekend. Austin and Portland kickoff at 9 p.m. Saturday on The CW Austin locally.

Portland will be motivated to earn three points after settling for draws in its first two games. The Timbers battled LAFC and New England to start the season — both of those teams are expected to be postseason contenders.

Last season, Austin went 2-1 against Portland, demolishing the Timbers twice at Q2 Stadium before dropping the regular-season finale 3-0 at Providence Park.

During a 2021 season without much offense, Austin played its best in the two home games against the Timbers, scoring 7 total goals.

How to watch Portland vs. Austin FC

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. CT

Where: Providence Park (Portland)

TV: The CW Austin