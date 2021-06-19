Austin FC super fan attends every away game — now she’s ready to see Q2 Stadium kick off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are fans, and then there are super fans: the people who go above and beyond to support their team.

One of those fans Roma Desai, a member of Los Verdes, the Austin FC support group.

Desai, like all Austin FC fans has been patiently waiting to see the team take the field at Q2 Stadium. In the meantime she has gone to every away game. That makes eight games in six different states.

“It is obviously so exciting to be able to watch the team to play in person and to show them the support, a microcosm of the support from back home,” said Desai. “I was fortunate to be able to go and I was taking every game at a time and if I can make it I make it.”

Desai says she doesn’t plan on missing any home games, but says the midweek away games can be hard to make, although she just bought a ticket to the next away game in Minnesota.

While Desai has enjoyed the away games she says she will be much happier when she is surrounded by Austin FC fans and inside Q2 stadium.