MONTREAL, Quebec (KXAN) — In their first MLS match in 20 days, Austin FC sprung a shorthanded road victory. It was just Austin’s second trip to Canada as they handed CF Montreal a 1-0 loss Saturday.

“It says a lot about the character and the personality of the guys in that locker room to be down a man, get the goal and hang in there for the 45 minutes,” said Austin FC midfielder Jon Gallagher. “It was a collective effort.”

The Verde and Black got on the board in the 67th minute scoring a goal down a man when Maxi Urriti found the back of the net. Jon Gallagher earned the assist with a beautiful ball into the box to set up the Austin FC striker.

Daniel Pereira was issued a red card in the 45th minute forcing Austin to play with 10 men the rest of the match. Pereira will be out for the team’s next match.

“There’s nowhere to look but at yourself and as a group,” said Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff about being down a man. “When they went out there in the second half, they competed and performed extremely well. Extremely well. Unfortunate not to score three goals in that half. The chances we created were fantastic.”

One of Montreal’s best chances for the match came in the 53rd minute. One of the best MLS scorers, Kei Kamara, had an opportunity alone in front of the net but his deflection on goal was stopped by Brad Stuver.

The hosts also nearly found the back of the net in the 86th minute. The ball squirmed around in front of the net before Stuver swatted it away at the last second.

The goal by Urriti was his fifth of the season. For Gallagher who had the key assist, it was his first of the year.

“He’s a little fox in the box,” said Wolff about Urriti. “He knows how to move. He’s relentless with his running and opportunistic…Maxi did a great job. I’m glad to see him get another goal.”

“It was a proud moment for myself because I’ve been working a lot of my left foot,” added Gallagher. “That’s kind of why I ran to the bench was to kind of celebrate, you know. All the hard work that’s been going on behind the scenes that people might not see.”

Jon Gallagher was also issued a yellow card in the 60th minute on a slide. Just before, in the 58th minute, Diego Fagundez had room on a breakaway and took a shot that rocketed off the post.

With the win, Austin FC vaulted into second place in the Western Conference with 27 points. Real Salt Lake won late Saturday night to jump above Austin with 28 points. Both teams trail LAFC who has 30 points.

Next up for Austin FC is an all-Texas showdown at Q2 Stadium against FC Dallas at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25. That precedes three road matches for the Verde and Black.