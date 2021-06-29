Austin FC still waiting to ‘break the seal’ at Q2 Stadium

Austin FC

by: Chris Bils, The Striker Texas

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Patience is not uncommon to the Austin FC fan experience. It’s being tested more than ever through the first two home matches at Q2 Stadium.

After 180 minutes, the $265 million theater of Verde dreams has yet to play witness to an MLS goal — not even one from an opponent. Another 0-0 draw against the Columbus Crew left the 20,738 fans in attendance wanting more.

Even worse, Austin FC extended its winless streak to eight matches, and has scored just once in the past seven matches. The defense has been terrific, only conceding eight goals in that span, which has only magnified the offensive struggles.

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • July 2 vs. Portland Timbers
  • July 7 vs. Los Angeles FC
  • July 22 vs. Seattle Sounders
  • July 28 at Vancouver
  • July 31 vs. Colorado Rapids

