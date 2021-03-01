Austin FC starts preseason March 8 at St. Edward’s University

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC begins its first Major League Soccer preseason camp March 8, and will temporarily train at St. Edward’s University before moving to the team’s permanent training site in north Austin.

The club’s 21 rostered players, along with two unsigned draft picks and three training camp invitees, will play a series of scrimmages and matches throughout the six-week camp to prepare for the club’s inaugural MLS season.

Two scrimmages, closed to the public and media, are scheduled for March 19 and 25. Austin FC plays the United Soccer League’s OKC Energy first and then they’ll play on Louisville City FC. The club will play three additional preseason matches in April, but they haven’t settled on specific dates or opponents yet.

Austin FC first-team players can take part in optional workouts March 1-7 as long as they follow MLS’ COVID-19 and quarantining policies.

With the temporary training home at St. Edward’s University, Austin FC will fund an endowed scholarship for students. The scholarship will “provide generous support for NCAA Division II student-athletes, providing talented students with critical financial support to achieve their dreams,” the team’s press release says.

“Austin FC will be a major asset for the city, and we are honored to partner with them,” said Joe DeMedeiros, St. Edward’s vice president for university advancement. “In addition, their thoughtful philanthropy to St. Edward’s University will change the lives of Austin FC Scholars through access to our values-based education. We are very grateful to count their scholarship as one of 131 new endowments established at St. Edward’s since 1999, all for the benefit of young learners.”