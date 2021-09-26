Austin FC snaps month-long losing streak with 2-0 win in national spotlight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC won’t go through the month of September without earning a point in the Major League Soccer standings.

Verde shined bright on the national stage Sunday night, defeating LA Galaxy 2-0 at Q2 Stadium behind two second-half goals. A pair of 21-year-old recent arrivals snagged the goals for Austin.

This is Austin’s first win and points since the 3-1 victory Aug. 21 at home against Portland. Austin had lost five straight games before Sunday’s breakthrough.

After a scoreless first half spurred by Brad Stuver’s saves, Moussa Djitte followed up his first attempt on net, burying his second shot into the upper left corner of the goal for a 1-0 Austin FC lead. Making his second start with Austin FC, this is Djitte’s first MLS goal.

He came up big for the city! Let's go, @MoussaDjitte99. pic.twitter.com/K3vrUKKsS6 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) September 27, 2021

Austin’s McKinze Gaines replaced Djitte soon after the goal and etched the first goal of his professional resume in the 79th minute.

Stuver made seven saves for a clean sheet.

Next, Austin FC travels to Colorado Wednesday for an 8 p.m. kickoff on KBVO. Austin remains at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings with 22 points in 26 games.