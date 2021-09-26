Austin FC snaps month-long losing streak with 2-0 win in national spotlight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC won’t go through the month of September without earning a point in the Major League Soccer standings.
Verde shined bright on the national stage Sunday night, defeating LA Galaxy 2-0 at Q2 Stadium behind two second-half goals. A pair of 21-year-old recent arrivals snagged the goals for Austin.
This is Austin’s first win and points since the 3-1 victory Aug. 21 at home against Portland. Austin had lost five straight games before Sunday’s breakthrough.
After a scoreless first half spurred by Brad Stuver’s saves, Moussa Djitte followed up his first attempt on net, burying his second shot into the upper left corner of the goal for a 1-0 Austin FC lead. Making his second start with Austin FC, this is Djitte’s first MLS goal.
Austin’s McKinze Gaines replaced Djitte soon after the goal and etched the first goal of his professional resume in the 79th minute.
Stuver made seven saves for a clean sheet.
Next, Austin FC travels to Colorado Wednesday for an 8 p.m. kickoff on KBVO. Austin remains at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings with 22 points in 26 games.