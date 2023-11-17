AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC made a flurry of roster moves Friday as it tries to pick up the pieces after a disappointing 2023 season in which the club failed to make the postseason.

The club picked up contract options for two players, reserve goalkeeper Damian Las and midfielder Dani Pereira, and declined contract options for nine players. Austin FC currently has 20 players on its roster.

Charlie Asensio, Will Bruin, Sofiane Djeffal, Kipp Keller, Adam Lundkvist, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, Rodney Redes, Memo Rodriguez and Maxi Urruti all had their contract options declined. Players who had options declined and are at least 24 years old with five years of Major League Soccer service time are eligible for free agency. MLS’ free agency period opens Dec. 13 and the 2024 MLS SuperDraft is Dec. 19. The MLS trade window opens Dec. 11.

Alex Ring had his 2024 contract option automatically picked up as part of an incentive in his contract and the team is currently in talks with Hector Jimenez about his potential return.

Moussa Djittè and Jhohan Romaña are both under contract with Austin FC but are on loan. Djittè is on loan to Turkish side Bandirmaspor and will remain there until June 30, 2024 while Romaña is with Club Olimpia in Paraguay through Dec. 31.

Brandan Craig, with Austin FC on loan from the Philadelphia Union, will head back to Philly when the loan expires Dec. 31.

Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell, hired away from his previous job as assistant manager with Manchester City of the English Premier League, said last year’s playoff team “overachieved,” and then threw his support behind head coach Josh Wolff amid fan criticism following the team’s por season.