Austin FC signs Tomás Pochettino, club’s 2nd Designated Player

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC signed Argentine midfielder Tomás Pochettino as its second Designated Player, the club announced Thursday.

Pochettino is an exciting player who was one of the best in the country’s domestic league playing for Talleres, Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said.

“It’s exciting for us, and he’s an important piece,” Reyna said. “He scores goals, creates assists … he had the chance to go to other clubs but he chose Austin.”

Pochettino, 25, joins fellow South American Cecilio Dominguez as the club’s signed Designated Players. Pochettino scored seven goals and had 10 assists for Talleres in Argentina’s first division last year. He previously played for Boca Juniors in 2018 and was on loan from the club to Talleres before he was fully transferred the following year.

“Tomás is an exciting and attack-minded midfielder we have been monitoring for some time. He has the technical and tactical qualities we are looking for in a Designated Player,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “He will offer us pace and versatility in the midfield, and we are confident he will make an immediate impact on our attacking end.”

Austin FC broadcaster Adrian Healey likened the signing to when the Portland Timbers inked Diego Valeri in 2013, another Argentine player who has thrived in Major League Soccer.