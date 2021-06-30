Austin FC signs striker — when can he help the team score goals?

Supporters file in for a night of Austin FC soccer against the Columbus Crew. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC announced the signing of Senegalese forward Moussa Djitté via transfer from French Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38 on Wednesday.

Verde is in desperate need of a scorer after a run of seven games and only one goal. The franchise will look to the 21-year-old Djitté for a boost to its scoring output.

Djitté will come to Austin on a multiyear contract through 2024, plus an additional option year. He will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot pending visa and International Transfer Certificate, the franchise said.

Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna expects Djitte to be ready to “contribute” soon.

“We are pleased to welcome Moussa to Austin FC,” Reyna said in a statement. “He is an ascending and promising young player with a bright future ahead of him. As the Club continues to work on adding quality players to the roster, we believe Djitté is ready to contribute in the immediate term.”

“I want to thank Austin FC for giving me this opportunity,” Djitté said in the release. “I am eager to represent Austin and play in front of the amazing supporters and environment at Q2 Stadium.”

Djitté scored 15 goals and added two assists during 67 appearances (46 starts) over three seasons with Grenoble Foot 38.

Austin FC shared a video on Twitter of Djitté’s highlights and scoring prowess.

He's #VERDE now. 🌳



Welcome to Austin FC, Moussa Djitté! — Austin FC (@AustinFC) June 30, 2021

What is the MLS U22 Initiative and how does it affect Austin FC’s roster?

At 21, Djitté will be immediately eligible for the MLS roster in the U22 Initiative until he turns 25 years old. This league roster rule allows teams to add young players at lower contract rates while keeping their three designated player spots.

Here’s how MLS describes it: