AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brad Stuver isn’t going to stop shots for another MLS team for a few more years.

Austin FC announced Monday that it signed Stuver to a contract through the 2025 season with a club option for the 2026 season.

Not only has Stuver performed well on the pitch for Austin FC, making 100 saves in 2022 and stopping 4 out of 12 penalty kicks throughout the season and playoffs, he’s a pillar in the community supporting causes like The Laundry Project and participating in a panel during SXSW encouraging athletes to use their platforms for good. He was the first-ever MLS player nominated for the ESPN Muhammed Ali Humanitarian of the Year award and was a finalist for the MLS Humanitarian of the Year in both 2021 and 2022 for his work in the community.

This season, Stuver started 34 matches and played 3,008 minutes to help lead Verde to the Western Conference Finals with one of the best turnarounds in MLS history.

“From the moment I stepped foot in Austin, I felt right at home with the team, community, and fans and I am looking forward to continuing my journey here,” Stuver said. “I’m excited to come back next year and keep making history with my team and this city.”

Stuver played for NYCFC and the Columbus Crew before joining Verde in 2021. According to the MLS Players Association salary data website, Stuver made $185,000 in 2022.

“Brad is an amazing asset to this team and community, and we are happy to have him with us for the next several years,” said Claudio Reyna, Austin FC’s sporting director.