AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC added another piece to its already potent attack Friday with the addition of Argentine national Emiliano Rigoni, the club announced Friday.

Rigoni’s transfer from Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC comes after Cecilio Dominguez and Austin FC “mutually parted ways” after Dominguez was investigated by Major League Soccer for alleged domestic abuse.

Rigoni will occupy the team’s third Designated Player slot alongside captain Alex Ring and a former teammate, all-star attacking midfielder Sebastian Driussi. Rigoni and Driussi played together for Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Russian Premier League from 2017-2021, teaming up for three Russian championships from 2019-2021.

Rigoni’s contract is guaranteed through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

“We’re very excited to welcome Emiliano and his family to Austin,” Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said, “He’s a winger with a lot of quality and experience competing in some of the top leagues around the world. His abilities are an excellent fit for our style of play.”

Rigoni adds another weapon to the league-leading Verde attacking corps with Driussi, Maxi Urruti, Diego Fagundez and others. Verde leads the league with 45 goals and 51 assists.

Club officials said Rigoni will join the team “in the coming weeks” as his P1 visa is issued. The financial details of the contract weren’t disclosed by the club, however, Designated Players are typically the highest-paid players on MLS teams.

According to MLS Players Association contract data released earlier this year, Driussi is Austin’s highest-paid player with a $2.2 million base salary. Ring makes a $1.5 million base salary and Dominguez’s contract came in at $1.53 million.