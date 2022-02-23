Austin FC signs 35th-overall draft pick, Charlie Asensio, to contract

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC signed its second-round overall pick of the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, defender Charlie Asensio, the club announced Wednesday.

Asensio, 22, signed a one-year contract with three years of club options after he was selected 35th overall in the January draft.

Asensio is a four-year player at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., and helped the Tigers win the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup with a 2-0 win over the Washington Huskies. Asensio assisted on the Tigers’ second goal of the match.

For his career, he started in 72 matches and had nine assists, with five of them during his senior season. He was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer in 2018 and 2019.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Charlie to the club,” Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said. “He’s a good player and a good presence in the locker room. We look forward to the opportunity to help him develop.”

Asensio has experience at the national level, having played with both the under-17 and under-19 teams with the United States Youth Men’s National program. Before playing at Clemson, the Roswell, Georgia native was in the Atlanta United FC Academy.

Austin FC opens the regular season at home Saturday against FC Cincinnati.