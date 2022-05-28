AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an eventful draw at home against Orlando City, Austin FC heads west to battle LA Galaxy for the second time this month. The Verde and Black, who sit in second place in the Western Conference, will have had a full week off before they take on Los Angeles at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s nice to have a normal week, a normal lead up,” said Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff. “We reviewed a little bit of what transpired against Orlando and there are some takeaways from that we’ve got to get better at.”

Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi was again named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Week, the fifth such honor for the standout this season. His team-leading eighth goal of the season came against Orlando, putting Driussi one behind the MLS lead.

“He has an uncanny ability to know when to turn it up and obviously how to arrive in and around the final areas in front of goal,” said Wolff about his star midfielder. “His talent is quite clear and he does some things in games I think that we’ve seen in the last few games that not many players, or any players can do.”

One of the other designated players for Austin, Cecilio Dominguez, has played in just four games this season because of a suspension surrounding a domestic dispute report with his partner. After being reinstated earlier in May, Dominguez has still not seen the field.

“He’s continuing to train,” added Wolff about when Dominguez may return to game action. “He’s going to get a full week with everyone this week. He stayed behind and did a decent amount of work over the last week. So, he’s just got to continue to make progress.”

The LA Galaxy took down Austin 1-0 back on May 8, ending the Verde and Black’s four-game MLS win streak. Los Angeles sits not far behind Austin in the Western Conference with 20 points in fifth place.

“We’re in mile 14 of the sort of 34-mile marathon so to speak and we are seeing some teams now for a second time,” said Wolff. “So that does bring some familiarity in preparation but I think it’s growing. We still have to keep getting better each week.”

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two clubs, with the Galaxy leading the head-to-head battle 2-1-0. Los Angeles’ leading scorer is a familiar name to soccer fans, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, who has scored five times in 2022. The Galaxy lost 3-0 in their last MLS regular season match to Houston before taking down LAFC Wednesday 3-1 in the U.S. Open Cup.

After the showdown, Austin FC will next play an international friendly June 11 at Q2 Stadium against C.F. Pachuca. Their next MLS match is not until June 18 against Montreal.