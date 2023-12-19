AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC made away with a player and $250,000 in allocation money after the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Austin used the fifth overall pick in the draft to take Washington Huskies defender Nate Jones, but then shipped him and the 34th overall pick to Colorado for the 31st overall pick and the allocation money. Austin then used the 31st pick to select UT-Rio Grande Valley midfielder Bryant Farkarlun.

Farkarlun, from Monrovia, Liberia, played just one season for the Vaqueros after spending two seasons at Houston Christian University. Farkarlun scored 22 goals in his collegiate career for HCU and UTRGV.

Austin’s third-round pick went to Philadelphia as a result of a previous deal when the Union loaned Brandan Craig to the Verde and Black in July. When the current MLS transfer window opened Dec. 11, Austin traded Nick Lima to the New England Revolution for $275,000 in guaranteed allocation money with the possibility of $25,000 more.

Toronto FC selected Lipscomb forward Tyrese Spicer as No. 1 overall.