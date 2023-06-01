AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin FC season ticket holders were surprised when they were recently contacted about renewing their seats for next season.

Following an email sent to season ticket holders by the club, fans who want seats at every game learned they are going to hand over more cash to watch the Verde and Black. For a fan with a single ticket in section 233 of Q2 Stadium, as an example, the price per ticket is currently around $55. When multiplied by 17 for each home game, it works out to $931 for season tickets. Next season, the same seat is going to cost the fan $1,045, an increase of $114 or about $6.71 per game. It’s more than double the increase in previous seasons.

Season ticket prices for one seat in Section 233 at Q2 Stadium

2024: $1,045

2023: $931

2022: $884

2021: $836

Season ticket holders also get other perks, like tickets to early-round cup and other tournament matches along with early access to playoff tickets and a free MLS Season Pass membership ($14.99 /month or $99/season) to watch Austin FC when the team is on the road.

That increase isn’t the same across the board. Some fans who contacted KXAN have seen steeper increases, and they’re worried they’ll be priced out and forced to not renew their tickets.

KXAN has reached out to the team for a statement on the price increase and we’ll update this story once we hear back.

Given the moves Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt has made with his roster this season, it’s no wonder why ticket holders are being asked for more. He’s taken on more than $5 million in payroll increases from last year in players’ salaries alone. Using data provided by the MLS Players Association that discloses player contracts every year, Austin FC is spending $19.9 million for its roster this year. That’s the fifth-highest in MLS and $5.3 million more than 2022’s payroll at $14.6 million. Austin’s payroll in 2021, their first year in MLS, was $12.58 million.

It’s basic economics in professional sports, however. Teams have to pay for players who have proven they can perform. By signing last year’s MLS Golden Boot runner-up Sebastian Driussi to a new contract that pays him a guaranteed annual salary of more than $6 million, the front office has to do something to pay his contract. Austin FC made other signings with raises to players, and they’ve also started Austin FC II, a development team that also pays its players.

MLS and Apple entered into a 10-year broadcasting rights agreement for $2.5 billion, so the league will get at least $250 million per year from that. Assuming profit-sharing from that is equal to all 30 teams when San Diego joins the league in 2025, teams would presumably get $8.3 million per year.

As for fans who may not renew due to price increases, the waitlist to get season tickets is more than 10,000 people, so someone is bound to hand over the credit card when another fan says enough is enough.

Austin FC’s 2-1 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday was Austin FC’s 44th consecutive sellout, the longest active streak in MLS. Verde and Black takes on Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Q2 Stadium.