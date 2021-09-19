Austin FC scuffles with San Jose in chaotic night at Q2 Stadium — 3 takeaways

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Welcome to MLS after dark, Verde nation.

Sure, we’ve seen chaotic matches in Austin FC’s short history. We’ve even seen more goals at Q2 Stadium than we saw Saturday. But there’s a special brand of chaos that this league seems to manifest every so often, and it finally happened here.

You can thank (or curse) Baldomero Toledo for his contributions. The soccer gods did the rest, as San Jose claimed a 4-3 victory that included a penalty kick, red card and three second-half goals for the visitors.

