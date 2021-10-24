Austin FC scores twice in 1st half for rivalry win over Houston

Austin FC fans celebrate the team’s first goal, scored by Moussa Djitté, by throwing beer into the air during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the LA Galaxy, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Austin FC won 2-0. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC won’t end its inaugural season without a fight. Austin scored twice in the first half for a rivalry win against the Houston Dynamo Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium.

Sebastian Driussi scored the game winner in the closing seconds of the first half, putting Verde ahead 2-0 at the break against its Texas rivals. Austin is still playing for the title of best MLS team in Texas and can claim that distinction with a win at FC Dallas on Oct. 30.

Houston made the match interesting in the final minutes. An own goal from Julio Cascante made the match 2-1 in the second of five minutes of stoppage time.

Austin survived two late corner kicks in the closing seconds to hold on to the three points.

Cecilio Dominguez started the scoring in the seventh minute with a dramatic penalty kick. The ball bounced off each post before hitting Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric and rolling into the net for the 1-0 Austin lead.

Austin remains in 13th in the MLS Western Conference standings — one point back of 12th-place FC Dallas and two back of 11th-place Houston Dynamo.