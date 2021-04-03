Austin FC scores first-ever goal against MLS competition, but drops La Copita preseason opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tomas Pochettino set up for a free-kick in the 16th minute and absolutely let it rip.

Here’s to many more goals this season and beyond for Austin FC’s designated player.

Pochettino scored the club’s first goal Saturday against a Major League Soccer opponent. However, Austin FC dropped Saturday’s La Copita preseason tournament match to the Houston Dynamo 3-2 at St. David’s Performance Center.

Pochettino went top corner from just outside the box to give ATXFC the 1-0 lead. Houston keeper Marko Maric didn’t have much of a chance.

🚀 How About THAT is right!



Welcome to Austin, Poche. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/pnfWbFgS97 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 3, 2021

The first 15 minutes of the second half belonged to the Houston Dynamo. In a span of three minutes, the Dynamo flipped the scoreboard in their favor with two goals.

Houston’s Fafa Picault equalized in the 54th minute. Keeping the pressure on Austin FC’s defense, an error out of the back allowed Maxi Urruti to score for the 2-1 Dynamo lead

Ten minutes later, Rodney Redes evened the score at 2 on a diving header after Maric couldn’t control the original shot attempt from Alex Ring.

Houston countered quickly with Picault scoring his second goal of the day, which ultimately decided the match.

Austin will travel to face FC Dallas Wednesday for the second match of the inaugural La Copita preseason tournament at 4 p.m. They will finish off the tournament next Saturday against San Antonio FC at 4 p.m.