AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC hasn’t lost since May 29, and they didn’t even let COVID-19 stop the streak.

Following a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas that secured the Copa Tejas title July 16, a match that head coach Josh Wolff was absent from because he entered the league’s health and safety protocols due to the virus, the team is focused on keeping up the good form and adding to its seven-match unbeaten streak.

The club comes home Sunday to take on the New York Red Bulls, the third-place team in the Eastern Conference standings, with Wolff back on the sidelines. During his weekly media availability, Wolff said while the players celebrated winning the fan-created trophy for the first time, it’s all business now.

“The New York Red Bulls are a different animal,” Wolff said. “They have a clear DNA, a clear game model, and they will make it extremely difficult.”

Wolff said the Red Bulls’ swarming defensive style won’t make the game, “aesthetically pleasing,” and he’s been working on getting the team’s collective mind right to handle it in the triple-digit Texas heat.

“It’s not a game where you’ll have a lot of success just rolling the ball around the field,” Wolff said. “It’s going to be a different type of game. We got to understand it’s going to be 90 minutes, and in order to end the game right, we have to start it right.”

LAFC and Austin have been battling for the top spot in the Western Conference for most of the season now, and a big part of that success for Austin has been its dominance against the Eastern Conference teams on its schedule. Austin is undefeated against those teams, six wins with a draw against Orlando City, and a goal differential of +15. However, as the season has played out and using current standings, this is the first time they’ll face a top-3 team in the Eastern Conference.

“When we’re at home, we want to be dominant and grab our points,” Wolff said. “The depth of our group is really clear, and going against the Red Bulls will be tough. Their ability to compete, cover ground, consistently and constantly press you is disruptive.”

The Red Bulls have allowed 22 goals this season, tied for third-lowest in the East with Columbus.

Austin FC, on the other hand, is the best scoring team in the entire league with 42 goals. In games at Q2 Stadium, the club has scored 23 times. Midfielder Diego Fagundez scored at home against Houston and provided a beautiful free-kick goal to equalize against FC Dallas, and he’s said that’s a byproduct of the work he puts in during training.

“I like to finish, and stay after practice to shoot the ball 30-40 times,” he said. “You don’t really get a lot of chances, and you have to be calm and collected to finish them.”

Fagundez is the team’s third-leading goal scorer with five, and he’s just a cog in the goal-scoring machine that’s Austin FC.

“Everybody who has been scoring this year, they’ve all been calm in front of goal,” he said. “Everybody wants to score, and it’s nice to see that it’s not just one person scoring, there’s a bunch of us.”

In all, 12 different players have scored this season for Austin FC. Sebastian Druissi still leads the way with 11 goals, followed by Maxi Urruti with seven.

How to watch Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls

7 p.m., Q2 Stadium

TV: KBVO, OTA channel 14

Streaming: MLS Live on ESPN+, AustinFC.com, AustinFC app, UnivisionAustin.com (Spanish), Univision Austin App (Spanish)

Radio: KASE-FM Alt 97.5, KLQB-FM 104.7-HD2