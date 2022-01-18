Austin FC reveals preseason schedule as five trialists try to score contracts

Fans of Mexico’s Atlas celebrate after their team winning the Mexican soccer league final match against Mexico’s Leon in Guadalajara, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will play four preseason matches next month as the team gets ready for the upcoming 2022 MLS season.

Only one of the four games will be open to fans – the blockbuster matchup against Mexican champions Atlas FC at Q2 Stadium on Feb. 16, which was announced last week.

You can buy tickets for the match, which kicks off at 8 p.m., here.

Austin’s preseason slate begins with a game against Toronto FC at the club’s training ground, St. David’s Performance Center, on Feb. 9.

They then make the short trip to Houston to play the Dynamo at PNC Stadium on Feb. 12, then face Atlas in midweek ahead of the final preseason match, back at St. David’s Performance Center against Chicago Fire on Feb. 19.

Austin FC trialist Dillon Powers challenges soccer legend Wayne Rooney during an MLS match between Orlando City and D.C. United in August 2018 (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The MLS season kicks off a week later, with Austin taking on FC Cincinnati at Q2 Stadium on Feb. 26.

Many familiar faces will return to Austin FC’s squad from the team that played in the club’s inaugural season, but the club revealed Tuesday they will be joined by five trialists attempting to earn a contract for the new season.

They include Dillon Powers, a 30-year-old midfielder who may be familiar to MLS fans – he was the league’s Rookie of the Year back in 2013.

Powers has played more than 150 MLS games for the Colorado Rapids and Orlando City, and most recently featured for Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League.

Tony Rocha, a native Texan who was born in Spring, north of Houston, is also on trial. He is familiar with Austin having played for the now-defunct Austin Aztex and has MLS experience with Orlando and New York City.

The other trialists are former Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Smith, former Real Salt Lake forward Milan Iloski and Veljko Petkovic, who is looking for his first professional contract after playing for the University of Pittsburgh.