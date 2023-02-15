AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of the team’s third season in Major League Soccer, Austin FC unveiled a new look for the next two years.

The club released its new primary jersey Wednesday dubbed the “Las Voces” kit joining the mint green “Sentimiento” kit as the squad’s two official jerseys across all competitions.

The new “Las Voces” primary jersey for Austin FC. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Austin FC)

Translated to “The Voices,” the new jersey’s release came with a video featuring Austin FC fans telling their stories about how they’re connected to the team. Sewn into the neckline of the jersey are the lyrics, “We Will Sing With You Forever,” as a nod to the club supporters.

The jersey features a new pattern of the green and black stripes the original primary kit was known for, but in this iteration, the stripes are different lengths and widths, symbolizing “a uniquely Austin perspective on the coming together of voices from across Austin in the Austin FC community,” with a band of three white stripes across the shoulders. The name and numbers on the back are also in white so they contrast with the green on the back of the jersey for easy visibility.

The team’s sponsors, YETI and Netspend, are on the chest and right sleeve, respectively, with the MLS shield and Apple TV logo on the left sleeve.

Verde is coming off a historic second season that ended in the Western Conference finals, and along with the MLS regular season, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup tournaments, Austin FC will play in the CONCACAF Champions League this year. Austin FC opens MLS play Feb. 25 at Q2 Stadium against the 2023 expansion team St. Louis City FC.