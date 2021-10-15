Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium hungry for another home win — how to watch

Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi, front, takes a shot on goal while defended by Los Angeles FC midfielder Daniel Crisostomo, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Driussi was called off-sides on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is back from the latest international break ready to build some momentum in the final games of the season. Austin is down to six games in its inaugural Major League Soccer season and nowhere to go but up.

Verde will be back in the friendly and rowdy confines of Q2 Stadium in north Austin Saturday, boasting a two-game home winning streak. Austin hosts Minnesota United FC at 8 p.m. on The CW Austin.

Minnesota and Austin have traded wins in the first two games of their series. Austin won at Minnesota on May 1 before losing 2-0 on June 23. Saturday’s night game will be the series finale between the two teams for the 2021 season. It’s the first at Q2 Stadium.

Austin remains in last place in the MLS Western Conference standings, but is angling for a better finish just three points out of 11th place. Minnesota has playoff aspirations, remaining in the final Western Conference playoff spot currently.

Cecilio Dominguez will be looking to carry his goal-scoring fortunes over from the final game before the break. Dominguez scored twice against Real Salt Lake in a 2-1 Verde victory.

How to watch

Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: UniMas, TUDN

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

