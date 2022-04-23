AUSTIN (KXAN) — Momentum can vanish in one match. Austin FC saw all of its efforts spoiled Wednesday night, losing its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup debut to the United Soccer League’s San Antonio FC after pouring in 120 minutes of work.

Austin and San Antonio went to additional extra time before San Antonio scored the game-winning goal for a 2-1 victory. However, there’s no time for the Verde and Black to feel sorry for themselves.

Austin FC can keep its torrid start to the MLS season alive and flush out the poor taste of Wednesday with a home match against Vancouver Saturday night. Kickoff is set at Q2 Stadium for 7:30 p.m. on The CW Austin. The Austin FC pregame show begins at 7 p.m. CDT on The CW Austin.

This will be Austin’s third game in eight days after the match in San Antonio and a road-trip win last Saturday at D.C. United.

Verde will start Saturday’s game in third place in the Western Conference standings with 14 points, trailing LAFC and FC Dallas.

Vancouver is 2-0 against Austin FC all time, winning both 2021 matches. This year’s version of the Whitecaps has failed to launch with only one win and four points in seven matches.

How to watch Austin FC vs. Vancouver

When: Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. CDT

Where: Q2 Stadium

TV: The CW Austin | Spanish: UniMás Austin

Radio: KASE-FM (Alt 97.5)and KLQB-FM (104.3-HD2)