Austin FC returns home for key 3-game stand — what to know before kickoff vs. LAFC

Austin FC forward Rodney Redes, right, pushes off Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist, right, as they chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff had some blunt criticism of his team after its 3-0 loss at Houston over the weekend. In short, there’s no margin for error as Austin returns home to Q2 Stadium for three straight matches over the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles FC returns to Austin for the second time this summer for an 8 p.m. kickoff on KBVO. This will be third meeting overall after LAFC took the first two games by the same 2-0 score.

Austin’s playoff hopes are slim — maybe slimmer than slim.

With 11 games left in the regular season, Austin is in last place in the Western Conference with 19 points. Over the previous five years, the seventh place team in the conference, which is the final playoff qualifier, has finished the season with 46 points on average.

Simple math says Austin needs to win nine of its remaining 11 games to be a serious contender for the postseason. This three-game homestand could be the final make or break moment in Verde’s inaugural season.

Austin FC has been outscored 34-21 this season and will be searching for its first goal against LA.

How to watch

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language:

Watch: KBVO

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

