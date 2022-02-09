Austin FC releases 2022 TV schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin FC 2022 schedule has been released
The CW Austin will broadcast 19 of Austin FC’s 2022 MLS regular season matches, starting with the club’s first match of the season against FC Cincinnati on Feb. 26.
KBVO will broadcast seven regular-season MLS matches. KBVO will also broadcast the club’s friendly against Liga MX Champions, Atlas FC, on Feb. 16.
Eight Austin FC games will be shown on a national broadcast.
Adrian Healey, Austin FC’s English language play-by-play television commentator and Executive Director of Broadcast and Content, will once again lead Austin FC’s on-air English language television and digital stream programming in 2022. Michael Lahoud returns alongside Healey as Analyst for all 26 regional broadcasts available in the English language on both linear television and digital streaming platforms.
Austin FC 2022 schedule
*Home games in bold
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (CDT)
|TV
|Sat., Feb. 26
|FC Cincinnati
|5 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sun., March 6
|Miami
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sat., March 12
|Portland
|9 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sun., March 20
|Seattle
|3:30 p.m.
|FOX Deportes
|Sat., April 2
|San Jose
|6:30 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sun., April 10
|Minnesota
|6:30 p.m.
|FOX Deportes
|Sat., April 16
|DC United
|6:30 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., April 23
|Vancouver
|7:30 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., April 30
|Houston
|12:30 p.m.
|TUDN & UniMás
|Sun., May 8
|LA Galaxy
|6 p.m.
|FOX Deportes
|Sat., May 14
|Real Salt Lake
|8:30 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Wed., May 18
|Los Angeles FC
|9:30 p.m.
|KBVO
|Sun., May 22
|Orlando
|7 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sun., May 29
|LA Galaxy
|TBD
|UniMas & TUDN
|Sat., June 18
|Montreal
|6:30 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., June 25
|FC Dallas
|8 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Thurs., June 30
|Charlotte
|8 p.m.
|KBVO
|Mon., July 4
|Colorado
|8 p.m.
|KBVO
|Sat., July 9
|Atlanta
|6 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Tues., July 12
|Houston
|8 p.m.
|UniMas & TUDN
|Sat., July 16
|FC Dallas
|8 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sun., July 24
|New York Red Bulls
|7 p.m.
|KBVO
|Sat., July 30
|Sporting KC
|7:30 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., Aug. 6
|San Jose
|8 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., Aug. 13
|Sporting KC
|8 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., Aug. 20
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Fri., Aug. 26
|Los Angeles FC
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Wed., Aug. 31
|Portland
|8 p.m.
|KBVO
|Sat., Sept. 3
|Nashville
|7:30 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., Sept. 10
|Seattle
|7 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Wed., Sept. 14
|Real Salt Lake
|TBD
|KBVO
|Sat., Sept. 17
|Nashville
|7 p.m.
|CW Austin
|Sat., Oct. 1
|Vancouver
|9 p.m.
|KBVO
|Sun., Oct. 9
|Colorado
|4 p.m.
|CW Austin
