Austin FC releases 2022 TV schedule

Austin FC fans cheers after the team’s 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers in an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin FC 2022 schedule has been released

The CW Austin will broadcast 19 of Austin FC’s 2022 MLS regular season matches, starting with the club’s first match of the season against FC Cincinnati on Feb. 26.

KBVO will broadcast seven regular-season MLS matches. KBVO will also broadcast the club’s friendly against Liga MX Champions, Atlas FC, on Feb. 16.

Eight Austin FC games will be shown on a national broadcast.

Adrian Healey, Austin FC’s English language play-by-play television commentator and Executive Director of Broadcast and Content, will once again lead Austin FC’s on-air English language television and digital stream programming in 2022. Michael Lahoud returns alongside Healey as Analyst for all 26 regional broadcasts available in the English language on both linear television and digital streaming platforms.

Austin FC 2022 schedule

*Home games in bold

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CDT) TV Sat., Feb. 26 FC Cincinnati 5 p.m. CW Austin Sun., March 6 Miami 3 p.m. ESPN Sat., March 12 Portland 9 p.m. CW Austin Sun., March 20 Seattle 3:30 p.m. FOX Deportes Sat., April 2 San Jose 6:30 p.m. CW Austin Sun., April 10 Minnesota 6:30 p.m. FOX Deportes Sat., April 16 DC United 6:30 p.m. CW Austin Sat., April 23 Vancouver 7:30 p.m. CW Austin Sat., April 30 Houston 12:30 p.m. TUDN & UniMás Sun., May 8 LA Galaxy 6 p.m. FOX Deportes Sat., May 14 Real Salt Lake 8:30 p.m. CW Austin Wed., May 18 Los Angeles FC 9:30 p.m. KBVO Sun., May 22 Orlando 7 p.m. CW Austin Sun., May 29 LA Galaxy TBD UniMas & TUDN Sat., June 18 Montreal 6:30 p.m. CW Austin Sat., June 25 FC Dallas 8 p.m. CW Austin Thurs., June 30 Charlotte 8 p.m. KBVO Mon., July 4 Colorado 8 p.m. KBVO Sat., July 9 Atlanta 6 p.m. CW Austin Tues., July 12 Houston 8 p.m. UniMas & TUDN Sat., July 16 FC Dallas 8 p.m. CW Austin Sun., July 24 New York Red Bulls 7 p.m. KBVO Sat., July 30 Sporting KC 7:30 p.m. CW Austin Sat., Aug. 6 San Jose 8 p.m. CW Austin Sat., Aug. 13 Sporting KC 8 p.m. CW Austin Sat., Aug. 20 Minnesota 7 p.m. CW Austin Fri., Aug. 26 Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. ESPN Wed., Aug. 31 Portland 8 p.m. KBVO Sat., Sept. 3 Nashville 7:30 p.m. CW Austin Sat., Sept. 10 Seattle 7 p.m. CW Austin Wed., Sept. 14 Real Salt Lake TBD KBVO Sat., Sept. 17 Nashville 7 p.m. CW Austin Sat., Oct. 1 Vancouver 9 p.m. KBVO Sun., Oct. 9 Colorado 4 p.m. CW Austin

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts, starting with the season opener Feb. 26.

Here’s how to watch Austin FC games this season.