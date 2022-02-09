Austin FC releases 2022 TV schedule

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austin FC fans cheers after the team's 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers in an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Austin FC fans cheers after the team’s 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers in an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin FC 2022 schedule has been released

The CW Austin will broadcast 19 of Austin FC’s 2022 MLS regular season matches, starting with the club’s first match of the season against FC Cincinnati on Feb. 26.

KBVO will broadcast seven regular-season MLS matches. KBVO will also broadcast the club’s friendly against Liga MX Champions, Atlas FC, on Feb. 16. 

Eight Austin FC games will be shown on a national broadcast.

Adrian Healey, Austin FC’s English language play-by-play television commentator and Executive Director of Broadcast and Content, will once again lead Austin FC’s on-air English language television and digital stream programming in 2022. Michael Lahoud returns alongside Healey as Analyst for all 26 regional broadcasts available in the English language on both linear television and digital streaming platforms. 

Austin FC 2022 schedule

*Home games in bold

DATEOPPONENTTIME (CDT)TV
Sat., Feb. 26FC Cincinnati5 p.m.CW Austin
Sun., March 6Miami3 p.m.ESPN
Sat., March 12Portland9 p.m.CW Austin
Sun., March 20Seattle3:30 p.m.FOX Deportes
Sat., April 2San Jose6:30 p.m.CW Austin
Sun., April 10Minnesota6:30 p.m.FOX Deportes
Sat., April 16DC United6:30 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., April 23Vancouver7:30 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., April 30Houston12:30 p.m.TUDN & UniMás
Sun., May 8LA Galaxy6 p.m.FOX Deportes
Sat., May 14Real Salt Lake8:30 p.m.CW Austin
Wed., May 18Los Angeles FC9:30 p.m.KBVO
Sun., May 22Orlando7 p.m.CW Austin
Sun., May 29LA GalaxyTBDUniMas & TUDN
Sat., June 18Montreal6:30 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., June 25FC Dallas8 p.m.CW Austin
Thurs., June 30Charlotte8 p.m.KBVO
Mon., July 4Colorado8 p.m.KBVO
Sat., July 9Atlanta6 p.m.CW Austin
Tues., July 12Houston8 p.m.UniMas & TUDN
Sat., July 16FC Dallas8 p.m.CW Austin
Sun., July 24New York Red Bulls7 p.m.KBVO
Sat., July 30Sporting KC7:30 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., Aug. 6San Jose8 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., Aug. 13Sporting KC8 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., Aug. 20Minnesota7 p.m.CW Austin
Fri., Aug. 26Los Angeles FC7 p.m.ESPN
Wed., Aug. 31Portland8 p.m.KBVO
Sat., Sept. 3Nashville7:30 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., Sept. 10Seattle7 p.m.CW Austin
Wed., Sept. 14Real Salt LakeTBDKBVO
Sat., Sept. 17Nashville7 p.m.CW Austin
Sat., Oct. 1Vancouver9 p.m.KBVO
Sun., Oct. 9Colorado4 p.m.CW Austin

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts, starting with the season opener Feb. 26.

Here’s how to watch Austin FC games this season.

KXAN-TV | LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Oct. 30 at FC Dallas
  • Nov. 3 vs. Sporting KC
  • Nov. 7 at Portland

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss