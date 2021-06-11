Austin FC ready for the rematch with Sporting KC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC hopes to channel their inner Shalamar and make things so much better the second time around when they face Sporting KC on Saturday afternoon.

In the first meeting, Austin FC lost 2-1, but they left the field knowing they missed on plenty of opportunities. Alex Ring’s red card didn’t help matters either.

“Like our mentality is, ‘ok if we didn’t go down a man would we have still won that game?’,” goalkeeper Brad Stuver said. “This is kind of our statement game, where we want to go in…we kind of know what they are about, they’re on a really good streak right now., they are second in the west so they’re on a nice little run.”

The loss was frustrating for the players and head coach Josh Wolff but it gave them plenty of confidence that they can win the next time they meet, if they can limit mistakes and convert the missed chances.

“We were in a position to come away with points and we didn’t so, I said that leaving there and I said that as we started training this week,” Wolff said. “It’s going to be a challenging game but if we go there and present ourselves in the same light, same energy, same intensity, and same willingness to play, we’ll give ourselves opportunities.”

According to Stuver, the club’s previous match against Seattle set a good precedent how they want to play, for the most part.

“Can we go in there like we did Seattle and show up and do what we need to do to prove that we should’ve won the first game and that we can win this one?,” Stuver added.

Austin FC is expecting a fired up fanbase in Kansas City and a raucous environment Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a tough place to go, fans are going to be fired up, coaches, everybody in that arena gets going and it’s exciting, it’s intense, and it’s games you like to be a part of so I think our guys will be fired up for it again,” Wolff explained.

The match begins Saturday at 2pm, you can watch it on the CW Austin.