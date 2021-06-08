Austin FC reenergized after break, will play eighth straight road game against Sporting KC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The MLS is resuming play after its international break, so Austin FC will be back in action this Saturday, once again, on the road at Sporting KC.

Currently, the club is locked in a three-way tie for tenth place in the Western Conference standings with Vancouver and Minnesota with seven points each.

Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff is optimistic about where the club is at, and the team’s most recent result, a draw at first place Seattle, certainly contributed to his outlook.

“What I know is we’re comfortable playing, we’re comfortable competing with these teams, going on the road in tough venues and being proactive,” Wolff said. “Going into Seattle, again, that was a difficult opponent, going into a tough place, and we were able to grind and fight and certainly be a little tougher to play against, and those are the things I think are the biggest takeaways through the first seven [matches].”

One area Wolff desperately wants to see improve is the offense and finishing off attacks. Austin FC has not scored a goal in three matches, ironically, against Saturday’s opponent Sporting KC.

“We’ve left some goals out, we haven’t scored enough goals and I want us to create some more goal scoring chances,” Wolff added. “That’s on the individual level as well as the collective.”

They are hoping to cash in on more chances against a familiar opponent, even though the environment in Kansas City, will be incredibly tough again.

“They’re a well-oiled machine,” Wolff says of Sporting KC. “They’re a very good group, offensively, they have real good ideas, they spread you out, they have a few ways they can hurt you and they did that against us last time, but we also went there and caused problems and found ways to hurt them.”

The game will take place Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. Kickoff is scheduled for 2pm.