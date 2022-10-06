AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and Q2 are accepting applications from local nonprofits as part of their “Q-mmunity” Gives grant program. $50,000 grants will be provided to three nonprofit organizations dedicated to “supporting the advancements of underrepresented communities in Central Texas,” per a Wednesday release.

Nonprofits will be chosen based on their advancement work in education, job skills and readiness and health and wellness for underserved populations. The program’s inaugural recipients included Con Mi MADRE, Urban Roots and Science Mill.

“After seeing the success of the Q-mmunity Gives grant program in its first year, we’re honored to once again work alongside Q2 on this important initiative benefiting Austin’s incredible nonprofit community,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in the release. “Our hope is that these grants will help recipients meet their objectives while simultaneously advancing underrepresented people in our region.”

Eligible nonprofits must meet the following criteria in order to submit a grant application:

They must be committed to supporting, promoting equity and inclusion within Central Texas

The program or project must apply to education, job skills and readiness and/or health and wellness

The program or project must be local to Central Texas

The grant request must come from an organization, as opposed to individuals

The requested funds must be used to implement a project; capacity grants aren’t awarded by the Q-mmunity Gives grant program

The applying organization must be certified as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the U..S Internal Revenue Code and not a private foundation as outlined by section 509(a) of the Code

The application process is open through Oct. 25.