AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and Q2 Holdings, Inc. will provide $150,000 in grants to three different nonprofit organizations as part of the third annual Q-mmunity Gives grant program.

Three $50,000 grants will be allocated to three nonprofit organizations that help advance underrepresented communities throughout educational work, job skills and readiness programming and health and wellness initiatives, per a news release.

Last year, Central Texas Table of Grace, Latinitas and Literacy Coalition of Central Texas were named recipients of the 2022 grants.

“During its first two years, the Q-mmunity Gives grant program has shown its ability to make a

direct impact in our community, and as such, it has become a staple in our calendar,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in the release. “We’re grateful to be aligned with Q2 on this key initiative given the importance of directly supporting Austin’s nonprofit community.”

Q2 Chief Executive Officer Matt Flake added in the release the grant program’s mission is centered on helping strengthen and amplify a diverse range of communities in the greater Austin area.

Eligible grant applicants must meet the following thresholds to be considered:

Committed to amplifying diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within Central Texas

The program or project must fall within one or more of these impact areas: education; job skills and readiness; health and wellness

The program or project must be based in Central Texas

Request needs to come from the nonprofit organization, not individuals

Requested funds must go toward a project (capacity grants aren’t offered)

Nonprofits must be tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and not a private foundation

Nonprofits must be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service, the Texas Franchise Tax Board and the Texas Secretary of State

Applications will be received through Oct. 16. Those interested in applying for a grant can do so online.