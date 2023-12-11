AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and Q2 Holdings, Inc. named area nonprofit organizations CareBOX Program, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) and Seedling Foundation recipients of the third annual Q-mmunity Gives grant program.

Each of the three local nonprofits were awarded $50,000 grants to “focus on advancing underrepresented communities in Central Texas,” per a news release.

CareBOX Program focuses on mitigating malnutrition, infections and injuries traditionally not covered by insurance, per the release. The organization offers free essentials to cancer patients undergoing treatment, with the nonprofit delivering more than 3,000 CareBOXes and over $1 million in supplies.

HAAM connects lower-income working musicians within the greater Austin area with affordable healthcare. The organization has aided more than 6,000 musicians across a seven-county area, connecting them with more than $144 million in healthcare services since the organization began in 2005, per the release.

Seedling operates as a Central Texas mentorship program, offering school-based mentoring opportunities to children affected by parental incarceration, the release said. Founded in 2006, the organization has worked with more than 2,700 students across over 100 campuses within 17 independent and charter school districts in the region.

“Austin is home to a thriving nonprofit community,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in the release. “We are extremely proud to work alongside our partners at Q2 for a third consecutive year in an effort to help enrich the community by supporting local organizations that remain committed to providing equal opportunities for all Texans.”