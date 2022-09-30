AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets for Austin FC’s first playoff game appear to be sold out, according to SeatGeek’s listings for the game. Seat Geek is the official ticketing partner for the franchise.

Tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. When KXAN checked SeatGeek at 11 a.m. the website showed no listings available for the game. Austin FC season ticketholders had first priority to tickets.

Austin will host the first round of the Audi MLS Cup 2022 playoffs at Q2 Stadium on Oct. 15, 16 or 17. The date, time and opponent for the matchup will be determined when the standings are settled over the last two weeks.

Austin could potentially host additional playoff games. Verde is currently No. 2 in the conference and can clinch that second seed this weekend with a win or draw against Vancouver or if FC Dallas loses or draws against Colorado.