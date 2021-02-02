Austin FC partners to show MLS games on CW Austin, KXAN, KBVO

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for the inaugural 2021 and the club’s 2022 seasons.

The CW Austin was named the flagship station of Austin FC’s English language broadcasts on Tuesday and will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two seasons. Any remaining regional broadcasts not on The CW Austin will be aired on either KXAN or KBVO.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the great folks of Austin FC and to broadcast the Austin FC games live in HD to all of Central Texas,” said Eric Lassberg KXAN’s vice president and general manager. “We are eager to begin building Austin FC as this city’s team, while highlighting Austin as a soccer city.”

Full details of the Austin FC’s inaugural MLS broadcast schedule on The CW Austin (and potentially KXAN/KBVO) will be announced, following the release of the 2021 MLS schedule.

All regionally televised Austin FC regular season matches in 2021 and 2022 will be available, over-the-air, to 100% of the television households in the greater Austin metropolitan viewing area in high-definition.

How to find the CW Austin

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Channel 54 (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Channel 54 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 112 (HD) – 12 (SD)

Channel 112 (HD) – 12 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 54

Channel 54 Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)

“Nexstar’s depth of HD channel distribution across the Austin region will ensure that 100% of Austin FC fans with televisions will have the opportunity to tune-into 100% of all regionally televised regular season matches,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in a statement.

Adrian Healey will be the club’s English language play-by-play commentator. Healey brings over 25 years of broadcast experience at the highest level, both domestically and internationally, to The CW Austin by way of ESPN. Healey commentated more MLS matches as the lead play-by-play voice than any other broadcaster in ESPN’s history. Healey’s broadcast experience includes six MLS Cups, three FIFA World Cup Finals, two FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals, five UEFA Champions League Finals, three UEFA European Championships, Copa America, and the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

“There is so much excitement throughout Austin for Austin FC to start our inaugural season, and now our fans know where they’ll be able to tune in to watch our matches. This is another important building block as we head toward our first season, and I cannot wait to start broadcasting our matches with our newest partners,” Healey said.