AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s third season in Major League Soccer begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside Q2 Stadium against a team in its first season.

Verde and Black take on St. Louis City FC to open the 2023 campaign, and the big question heading into this season is what the club does for an encore after last year’s historic run to the conference finals.

St. Louis is the 29th team in MLS and is the only expansion team this season, and Austin fans will recognize at least one player on their sideline. Austin FC traded winger Jared Stroud to the new club for $100,000 in allocation money in the offseason, and he’s expected to start the franchise’s first match in the midfield.

There’s plenty of experience, both MLS and worldwide, on the St. Louis roster. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki spent seven years playing for Bundesliga stalwart Borussia Dortmund and striker João Klauss from Brazil is a well-traveled striker who has played for several teams across Europe.

For Austin FC, attacking midfielder Sebastian Driussi has a new contract and is expected to be one of league’s yop players after last season’s MVP runner-up performance. The departure of Ruben Gabrielsen may hurt the back line for a while, but the acquisition of Finnish center back Leo Väisänen should put the club in position to absorb the loss. The club also signed a pair of forwards in Gyasi Zardes and Will Bruin to add attacking depth, along with locking up midfielder Diego Fagundez for at least three more seasons.

Goalkeeper Brad Stuver and defender Jon Gallagher also signed new contracts in the offseason to stay in Austin.

