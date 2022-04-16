WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — Austin FC is coming home with three points and the top spot in the Western Conference standings after coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the final 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at D.C. United.

Ruben Gabrielsen scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute, pushing his header just past D.C. United keeper Bill Hamid at the post. The ball slowly bounced over the line for a 3-2 Austin lead, setting off a massive celebration for every player in green.

Austin held on during eight minutes of stoppage time for the win at Audi Park.

The makings of Austin’s epic comeback should be traced back to the tail end of the first half. In the 7th minute of stoppage time, D.C. United’s Ola Kamara pulled Sebastian Driussi down from behind just outside of the box. Kamara was issued a red card for the move, putting D.C. down a man for the entire second half.

Even shorthanded, D.C. United took a 2-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Austin looked mostly lifeless in the first hour of the game — even with a man advantage for a portion of the time. Kamara built up D.C. United’s lead with two goals earlier in the first half.

Danny Hoesen put Austin on the board in the 80th minute, flicking the ball into the net off a corner kick. Five minutes later, Driussi equalized by taking a sweeping feed from outside of the box and bounding the ball into the opposite corner.

Diego Fagundez was named Man of the Match with two assists on Austin’s three goals.

With the win, Austin is No. 1 in the West with 14 points in seven games just ahead of LAFC’s 13 points. LAFC plays Sporting KC Sunday afternoon.

Austin FC will head down Interstate 35 to face the United Soccer League’s San Antonio FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Austin hosts Vancouver next Saturday in an MLS match.