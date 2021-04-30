Austin FC, MLS soccer players fast during Ramadan while still playing at elite level

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Austin FC forward Kekuta Manneh is one of thousands of Muslims in Texas celebrating Ramadan. The Islamic world fasts during Ramadan, which means Manneh won’t eat during the daylight hours, which on Friday is from 6:48 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.

Despite not taking any nutrition for nearly 13.5 hours, Manneh says he will feel peace, refreshment and a connection to Allah that makes the small sacrifice worth it. He also knows how to keep playing at an elite level in Major League Soccer.

“I’m a Muslim and we’re prescribed to fast for the whole month of Ramadan. It means a lot to me,” he said last week. “I’ve been doing it at a pro level for nine years and been doing [the fast] all my life, so I feel like, at this point in my career, I know how to be able to get the best out of it and not have it affect my training or my game.”

